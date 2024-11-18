Trending

Arjun Kapoor lifts curtain on Kapoor family's dinner table traditions

'Half Girlfriend' actor Arjun Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his film 'Singham Again'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Arjun Kapoor lifts curtain on Kapoor familys dinner table traditions
Arjun Kapoor lifts curtain on Kapoor family's dinner table traditions 

Arjun Kapoor is getting candid about the discussions he has with his family at dinner table. 

In an interview with Zoom, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor addressed the dinner table conversations, “We don’t discuss cinema at the dinner table.”

He continued, “We talk about what’s kept on the table, that’s more exciting. Rather than films, we talk about the mutton dishes served and explore different combinations with the food that’s kept on the table.”

The star’s father Boney Kapoor is a filmmaker, and sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, are busy carving their own path in the world of acting.

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor is basking in the appreciation coming his way for the success of Singham Again, where he essayed the role of Danger Lanka, the chief antagonist in the movie.

To note, Singham Again is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe bringing back the iconic role supercop Bajirao Singham played by Ajay Devgn.

This Avengers -styled crossover event film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh in the lead roles alongside Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. 

Sheheryar Munawar grabs eyeballs on set of 'Aye Ishq e Junoon'
Sheheryar Munawar grabs eyeballs on set of 'Aye Ishq e Junoon'
Priyanka Chopra meets renowned Pakistani producer during her London trip
Priyanka Chopra meets renowned Pakistani producer during her London trip
Fahad Mustafa spills on ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ sequel
Fahad Mustafa spills on ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ sequel
Hania Amir, Badshah exchange warm hug during his Canada concert: Watch
Hania Amir, Badshah exchange warm hug during his Canada concert: Watch
Aina Asif clocks four 'incredible years' of acting with gratitude note
Aina Asif clocks four 'incredible years' of acting with gratitude note
Aamir Khan talks about joint therapy with daughter Ira to strengthen their bond
Aamir Khan talks about joint therapy with daughter Ira to strengthen their bond
Priyanka Chopra drops unseen BTS from her film ‘Gunday’: 'good memories'
Priyanka Chopra drops unseen BTS from her film ‘Gunday’: 'good memories'
Sonya Hussyn's debut production 'Babli Babar’ selected for Cannes Film Festival
Sonya Hussyn's debut production 'Babli Babar’ selected for Cannes Film Festival
Mawra Hocane, Urwa Hocane ‘Sundaying around’ in Lahore
Mawra Hocane, Urwa Hocane ‘Sundaying around’ in Lahore
Diljit Dosanjh takes aim at Telangana government for song censorship
Diljit Dosanjh takes aim at Telangana government for song censorship
Bilal Abbas Khan recreates old picture with siblings in London
Bilal Abbas Khan recreates old picture with siblings in London
Is 'Hera Pheri' coming again? Akshay Kumar shares update
Is 'Hera Pheri' coming again? Akshay Kumar shares update