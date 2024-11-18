Arjun Kapoor lifts curtain on Kapoor family's dinner table traditions 

Arjun Kapoor is getting candid about the discussions he has with his family at dinner table.
In an interview with Zoom, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor addressed the dinner table conversations, “We don’t discuss cinema at the dinner table.”
He continued, “We talk about what’s kept on the table, that’s more exciting. Rather than films, we talk about the mutton dishes served and explore different combinations with the food that’s kept on the table.”
The star’s father Boney Kapoor is a filmmaker, and sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, are busy carving their own path in the world of acting.
For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor is basking in the appreciation coming his way for the success of Singham Again, where he essayed the role of Danger Lanka, the chief antagonist in the movie.
To note, Singham Again is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe bringing back the iconic role supercop Bajirao Singham played by Ajay Devgn.
This Avengers -styled crossover event film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh in the lead roles alongside Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.