Drake shuts down pigtails hair trolls with THIS move

Drake is responding back to his hair trolls!
Last month, the One Dance crooner turned to his Instagram Story on October 15, and shared a caption-less mirror selfie of him in which he debuted his brand-new hairstyle, pigtails and barrettes.
However, the look was met with mixed reactions from the singer’s fans as many slammed him for the bizarre step.
Shutting down the trolls after a month on Saturday, November 16, Drake once again turned to his Instagram Story with a latest selfie, debuting a whole new haircut.
The One Dance hitmaker pouted duck lips with a stern face as he flaunted his new haircut.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Drake’s fans quickly shared their views on his newest look.
“Drake cut his hair off?! Omg we are SO BACK! Them braids been too tight for too damn long!” wrote one on X.
Another penned, “I’m glad he cut his hair. Now I don’t have to curse my timeline with the possibility of pig tailed drake anymore.”
A third quipped, “Lmfaoo he cut his hair after drama like a female do,” hinting towards the singer’s recent feud with Kendrick Lamar.
“If Drake cut his hair maybe I should cut mine too,” joked a fourth.
Notably, the last time Drake sported short hair was in early 2022.