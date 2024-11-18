Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams’ first reaction to Grammy nominations REVEALED

Taylor Swift is living in her best “era” with Gracie Abrams!
The Cruel Summer hitmaker, who recently performed the 3rd Toronto show of the massive hit Eras Tour, revealed how she and Abrams reacted when they got to know that their tracks have earned a nod from The Recording Academy last week.
Being on stage, the Blank Space crooner said, “The Eras Tour has been going on about a year and a half now, and so, a lot of life can happen in the phase of that tour and a lot of art can happen in the course of that tour.”
Before beginning the emotional tale of their reactions, Swift added a bit background to the story.
“I think you’ll remember the genius brilliant young lady you saw earlier tonight, Gracie Abrams. So, storytime, Gracie was opening up for me a year ago on the Eras Tour.”
The 14-time Grammy winner continued saying that she and The Secret of Us hitmaker have had numerous fun memories that they made during the tour, among which one is their Grammy nominations celebration.
Recalling their roller-coaster of emotions, Taylor Swift continued, “We had, like, eleventy-hundred Cosmos, went back to my house and just started writing a song.”
“You can’t even imagine, like, the phone call between the two of us when the nominations came out and we saw that song was nominated,” said the singer, adding, 'It was just screeching. It wasn’t even words, it was just feral screeching for the entire call.”
Notably, Gracie Abrams has multiple times graced Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with her mesmerizing performances.