Angelina Jolie, son Knox turn heads at Governors Awards 2024 red carpet

The mother-son duo graced the 2024 Governor Awards red carpet with their show-stopping appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Angelina Jolie and son Knox are bringing all the glamour to 2024 Governor Awards!

On Sunday, November 17, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosted its 15th Annual Governors Awards at Los Angeles’ Ray Dolby Ballroom, which was truly a star-studded charismatic event.

Gracing the night with her alluring presence, Jolie made a show-stopping red carpet appearance with her and Brad Pitt’s son, Knox Jolie-Pitt.

With arm linked to Knox, 16, Angelina Jolie, 49, looked heavenly beautiful in a stunning empire waist vintage gold and cream floor-length dress which she complemented with open toe sandals.

Wearing subtle makeup to enhance her gorgeous features, the actress wore a diamond necklace and dangling silver earrings to accessorize her look.

Meanwhile, Knox looked all grown-up as he donned a classic tuxedo with round toe dress shoes, debuting a buzzed hairstyle.

Moreover, with the absence of his other siblings, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Knox's twin, Vivienne, the moment marked a rare mother-son appearance at the star-studded night.

Meanwhile, Governors Awards 2024 honored the late actor Quicky Jones, James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, filmmaker Richard Curtis and casting director Juliet Taylor.

