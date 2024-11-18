Entertainment

Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good celebrate love with engagement news

Jonathon Majors and Meagan Good first met in May 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good celebrate love with engagement news
Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good celebrate love with engagement news

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have officially announced their engagement!

While conversing with PEOPLE, the couple, who has been dating since 2023, shared the delightful news with the fans at the EBONY Power 100 Gala at NYA Studios West in Los Angeles, on Sunday, November 17.

Speaking about the upcoming festive seasons the Creed III star and The Intruder starlet confirmed the engagement.

Showcasing her sparkling engagement ring to the camera, Good told the outlet, “We’re feeling great.”

Participating in the conversation, Major added with a grin, “It’s a season of joy.”

“It’s a season of all the good things,” Good went on to say, with Majors adding, “Amen.”

During the conversation, the pair also told E! News that they share good news at the gala because it’s where they met two years ago.

"EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms, in the unisex bathroom,” the Shazam: Fury of the Gods actress said.

To note, Jonathon Majors and Good first ignited the romance rumours in May 2023, following they both had a movie night together in Los Angeles.

In July, the Harlem star shared with the outlet that she experienced “instant chemistry” on her first encounter with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor.

Notably, the delightful news comes over the heels of the pair having a rough period as Major was charged with misdemeanour assault and harassment in June 2023.

Daniel Craig teases next James Bond at 2024 Governors Awards
Daniel Craig teases next James Bond at 2024 Governors Awards
Top celebrity breakups of 2024: Renowned couples who called it quits this year
Top celebrity breakups of 2024: Renowned couples who called it quits this year
Angelina Jolie, son Knox turn heads at Governors Awards 2024 red carpet
Angelina Jolie, son Knox turn heads at Governors Awards 2024 red carpet
Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams’ first reaction to Grammy nominations REVEALED
Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams’ first reaction to Grammy nominations REVEALED
Drake shuts down pigtails hair trolls with THIS move
Drake shuts down pigtails hair trolls with THIS move
Katy Perry gives delightful update about mega Lifetimes Tour
Katy Perry gives delightful update about mega Lifetimes Tour
Jennifer Lopez radiates confidence in new post amid Ben Affleck cancellation fears
Jennifer Lopez radiates confidence in new post amid Ben Affleck cancellation fears
Beyoncé to headline Christmas day NFL game on Netflix
Beyoncé to headline Christmas day NFL game on Netflix
Aliya Janell: Here’s all we know about the famous dancing sensation
Aliya Janell: Here’s all we know about the famous dancing sensation
Taylor Swift brings ‘brilliant young lady’ for iconic duet at Toronto show
Taylor Swift brings ‘brilliant young lady’ for iconic duet at Toronto show
Zendaya graces 'Dune: Part Two, Challengers' double feature FYC screening
Zendaya graces 'Dune: Part Two, Challengers' double feature FYC screening
‘Gladiator II’ dominates global box office with $87 million opening
‘Gladiator II’ dominates global box office with $87 million opening