Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good celebrate love with engagement news

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have officially announced their engagement!
While conversing with PEOPLE, the couple, who has been dating since 2023, shared the delightful news with the fans at the EBONY Power 100 Gala at NYA Studios West in Los Angeles, on Sunday, November 17.
Speaking about the upcoming festive seasons the Creed III star and The Intruder starlet confirmed the engagement.
Showcasing her sparkling engagement ring to the camera, Good told the outlet, “We’re feeling great.”
Participating in the conversation, Major added with a grin, “It’s a season of joy.”
“It’s a season of all the good things,” Good went on to say, with Majors adding, “Amen.”
During the conversation, the pair also told E! News that they share good news at the gala because it’s where they met two years ago.
"EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms, in the unisex bathroom,” the Shazam: Fury of the Gods actress said.
To note, Jonathon Majors and Good first ignited the romance rumours in May 2023, following they both had a movie night together in Los Angeles.
In July, the Harlem star shared with the outlet that she experienced “instant chemistry” on her first encounter with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor.
Notably, the delightful news comes over the heels of the pair having a rough period as Major was charged with misdemeanour assault and harassment in June 2023.