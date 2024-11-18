Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani revealed she is a proud Sindhi!

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, the Kabir Singh actress shared a picture of her toothbrush and what became the centre of attention were the golden hues on it. 

In the photo, Advani can be seen in the bathroom mirror holding the phone to capture a snap of her shimmery toothbrush.

She wrote as the caption of her post, “Tell me you’re a Sindhi without telling me you’re a Sindhi.”

Kiara Advani offers a peek into her Sindhi lifestyle

This is not the first time the Govinda Naam Mera actor flaunted served major Sindhi vibes.

Previously she shared photos of her home-cooked meals and a plate of authentic Sindhi food, which consists of Sindhi curry, aloo tuk, and bhindi fry.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is all set to film in the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer.

Ahead of the teaser launch, the wife of actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a poster where she could be seen sitting on a chair with water surrounding her.

That’s not it as Kiara Advani will next be seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

