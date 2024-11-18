Entertainment

Daniel Craig teases next James Bond at 2024 Governors Awards

The 'Skyfall' actor hinted that the next James Bond 'might be' in the room

  November 18, 2024
Daniel Craig teases next 'James Bond' at 2024 Governors Awards

Daniel Craig sparked excitement at the 2024 Governors Awards by hinting that the next James Bond could be present at the event.

As per POPLE, while attending the 15th Governors Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles the 56-year-old actor hinted that the next James Bond "might be" in the room.

At the time of introducing Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who was honoured with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, Craig said, “Let's just get something out of the way.”

"If you came here this evening to find out who the next James Bond is, don't look at me, but he might be in the room. I'm just joking. Maybe I'm not," he added.

Ahead of the event, Wilson, 82, and Broccoli, 64, shared with the Associated Press that casting a new Bond was "a big decision."

“Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It’s the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction,” Wilson added.

He continued, “Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different.”

At the event, Colman Domingo quipped with Broccoli and Wilson to cast him in a hit spy role.

“I know that there's a list of phenomenal, handsome, athletic, suave and debonair actors vying to be the next James Bond," said Domingo.

"Now if you're thinking of me, I don't know what to tell you: Bond or Bond villain? You decide...I will leave my headshots on your table," he added.

To note, conversing with Variety earlier this month Craig unveiled that he isn't concerned about who will be cast as the next Bond.

