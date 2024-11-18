Kangana Ranaut's directorial 'Emergency' to release on THIS date

Kangana Ranaut’s controversial solo directorial debut Emergency has got a new release date.
On Monday morning, the Tejas star shared a new poster of her upcoming release, featuring her in the role of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
“17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. #Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas on 17.01.2025!” the star wrote as caption.
The new release date came a week before January 26, which is celebrated as the Republic Day in India.
On the other hand, Amar Kaushik’s action thriller Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, has booked the Republic Day weekend for release.
To note, the film Emergency has also been embroiled in controversies for some time now, including facing criticism from several Sikh groups.
Ranaut’s political film revolves around the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977, when she was the Prime Minister.
Shedding light onto the controversies, Kangana expressed her disappointment to ANI saying, “I know how I made this film. I did not get any support from the film industry. It's made on a huge budget."
"I, along with Zee and other partners, created Emergency, and now with the release delay, everyone is bearing a huge loss," she added.
To note, Emergency marks Kangana Ranaut's second directorial after the 2019 historical Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.