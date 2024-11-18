Aina Asif clocks four 'incredible years' of acting with gratitude note

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Aina Asif, Pakistan’s cutest child actor, is basking in delight as she marks four long years in the industry. 

The 16-year-old kickstarted the working week with a throwback picture that showed the star stealing the spotlight with her charm.

Alongside the super-adorable click, Aina penned a long note highlighting the unwavering support she received during the tenure of her acting career, “Four years of chasing dreams, taking risks, and bringing characters to life. Today marks 4 incredible years of pursuing my passion. I’ve grown, learned, and evolved with each role.”


She continued, “Grateful for every audition, every role, and every lesson learned. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey."

“I still remember when I was a nervous little 12 year old who only had experience modelling and that's it, she had no clue in the world of how hard she was working and how much she did for me and she’s the reason I am who I am. I love my job so much, living the lives I never would’ve even imagined,” the Baby Baji star went on.

The actress then extended heartiest gratitude to her family for being there. 

“Bringing justice to the characters I’m playing. Thank you to Allah and my family who did everything for me, without them, I don’t know where I’d be. No matter the amount of gratitude I show it’s not enough. You guys are such a vital part of me, and thank you for always supporting me. Here’s to many more years of storytelling,” Aina Asif concluded her post. 

For the unversed, Aina Asif is known for her childhood role of Maya Ali in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat. 

