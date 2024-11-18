Trending

Sheheryar Munawar grabs eyeballs on set of 'Aye Ishq e Junoon'

New drama 'Aye Ishq E Junoon' stars Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Ushna Shah in the lead roles

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui’s new post as Mr Rahim lights up the working week!

Turning to his Instagram account on Monday, the Ho Mann Jahaan actor shared a rather savage look from the sets of his drama Aye Ishq e Junoon.

In the photo shared, the superstar flaunted his sombre expression in formals, which included a denim blazer with a striped shirt and blue pants.

Sheheryar sported a clean-shaved look as he sat on the couch amidst the scenic background of the sea.

“See you all tonight. Love Rahim. Aye Ishq E Junoon 8pm tonight on Ary Digital,” the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star captioned his post.


The Kuch Ankhahi star’s savage post amassed a million reactions in an instant.

One fan penned, “Love the styling of yours in the show! The outfits are so slay.”

“So charming,” wrote another.

“We are waiting to see Mr. Rahim," the third efdfused.

“Can’t wait for today’s episode,” the fourth chimed in.

It is pertinent to mention that Ushna Shah has been roped in as the female lead alongside Sheheryar.

Also Aye Ishq E Junoon has taken the place of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum as it made a record breaking debut on November 11, 2024. 

