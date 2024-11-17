Mawra Hocane, Urwa Hocane ‘Sundaying around’ in Lahore 

Mawra Hocane and Urwa Hocane, who never hesitate to flaunt their bond, have once again served major sister goals in new snaps.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Udaari actress shared a set of pictures travelling within the city with sister Mawra.
In the post, the Jafaa star chose a yellow top to wear with dupatta draped around her neck, While the other-half opted for White shirt with minimal makeup with a pop of blush and lipstick.
The shiny hair of both sisters looked stunning, flowing from their shoulders as they both flashed a lovely smile while looking at the camera.
In the last two pictures, the Tich button performer shared a delightful food spread as they both enjoyed a delicious Sunday feast together.
Along with pictures, the Amanat alum penned the carousal, "Btbff : born together best friends forever! #sundayingaround with my girl that I love oh so much!"
Shortly after Urwa’s post, their fans rushed to the comment section to gush over the Hocane sisters undeniable chemistry.
One user penned, "Aww MashaAllah prettiest bestest duo"
"Sisters are the greatest blessing of Allah so good to see you both together" another wrote.
Along with the fans, Neem actress also expressed her love mentioning, "LOVE YOUUUUU."
On the professional front, Mawra Hocane is currently featuring in Jafaa drama along with Usman Mukhtar and Sehar Khan.
While, Urwa Hocane was recently seen in Hum Awards 2024 with husband Farhan Saeed and daughter Jahan Ara.