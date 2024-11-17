Trending

Mawra Hocane, Urwa Hocane ‘Sundaying around’ in Lahore

The duo set major sister goals showcasing their bond and enjoying Sunday feast together

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Mawra Hocane, Urwa Hocane ‘Sundaying around’ in Lahore
Mawra Hocane, Urwa Hocane ‘Sundaying around’ in Lahore 

Mawra Hocane and Urwa Hocane, who never hesitate to flaunt their bond, have once again served major sister goals in new snaps.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Udaari actress shared a set of pictures travelling within the city with sister Mawra.

In the post, the Jafaa star chose a yellow top to wear with dupatta draped around her neck, While the other-half opted for White shirt with minimal makeup with a pop of blush and lipstick.

The shiny hair of both sisters looked stunning, flowing from their shoulders as they both flashed a lovely smile while looking at the camera.

In the last two pictures, the Tich button performer shared a delightful food spread as they both enjoyed a delicious Sunday feast together.

Along with pictures, the Amanat alum penned the carousal, "Btbff : born together best friends forever! #sundayingaround with my girl that I love oh so much!"


Shortly after Urwa’s post, their fans rushed to the comment section to gush over the Hocane sisters undeniable chemistry.

One user penned, "Aww MashaAllah prettiest bestest duo"

"Sisters are the greatest blessing of Allah so good to see you both together" another wrote.

Along with the fans, Neem actress also expressed her love mentioning, "LOVE YOUUUUU."

On the professional front, Mawra Hocane is currently featuring in Jafaa drama along with Usman Mukhtar and Sehar Khan.

While, Urwa Hocane was recently seen in Hum Awards 2024 with husband Farhan Saeed and daughter Jahan Ara.

Diljit Dosanjh takes aim at Telangana government for song censorship
Diljit Dosanjh takes aim at Telangana government for song censorship
Bilal Abbas Khan recreates old picture with siblings in London
Bilal Abbas Khan recreates old picture with siblings in London
Is 'Hera Pheri' coming again? Akshay Kumar shares update
Is 'Hera Pheri' coming again? Akshay Kumar shares update
Fahad Mustafa reflects on comeback in TV dramas after 10 years
Fahad Mustafa reflects on comeback in TV dramas after 10 years
Ranveer Singh drops update about daughter Dua Padukone in new outing
Ranveer Singh drops update about daughter Dua Padukone in new outing
Ushna Shah debuts her ‘superstar babies’ in hit drama ‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’
Ushna Shah debuts her ‘superstar babies’ in hit drama ‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn teaming up for an exciting project?
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn teaming up for an exciting project?
Fahad Mustafa gets Rakhi Sawant’s unexpected stamp of approval
Fahad Mustafa gets Rakhi Sawant’s unexpected stamp of approval
B Praak reduces to tears talking on newborn son's death after two years
B Praak reduces to tears talking on newborn son's death after two years
Ranveer Singh makes first statement about daughter Dua after name controversy
Ranveer Singh makes first statement about daughter Dua after name controversy
Mahira Khan channels old-school charm in new post: ‘Classic’
Mahira Khan channels old-school charm in new post: ‘Classic’
Madhuri Dixit reacts to rivalry speculations with late Sridevi
Madhuri Dixit reacts to rivalry speculations with late Sridevi