Sonya Hussyn's debut production 'Babli Babar’ selected for Cannes Film Festival

  by Web Desk
  November 17, 2024
Sonya Hussyn's debut production film, Babli Babar, has been officially selected for the prestigious Cannes World Film Festival.

The Tich Button actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share the exciting news with her 3.1 million followers.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to share some incredible news!” Sonya wrote alongside the poster of the film.

She continued, “My very first film as a producer has been officially selected for the prestigious “World Film Festival” in Cannes! Thank you for all the prayers.”


“Out of thousands of submissions from around the globe, our project from Pakistan has secured its spot among the finalists. This is not just a proud moment for our team, but a significant milestone for storytelling from our region. Together, we’re breaking boundaries and sharing impactful stories that resonate!” Sonya added.

The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actress further extended her gratitude to the entire team for their unwavering passion and dedication.

Soon after Sonya’s announcement, the entertainment industry rallied around her, showering congratulations and support.

Fellow celebrities and close friends, including Zahid Ahmed, Yasir Hussain, Ushna Shah, and Sami Khan, took to Instagram to repost the exciting news in their stories and extend heartfelt wishes.

The upcoming short film, Babli Babar, is helmed by Kamran Faiq and Written by Qurb E Abbas.

The release date of film is yet to be announced.

