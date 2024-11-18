Ed Sheeran calls our Band Aid 40 over unauthorized use of his voice 

Ed Sheeran has claimed that his vocals were used without permission on a new version of the charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas? by Band Aid 40 organizers.
The Perfect singer was originally featured on the 2014 version of the track alongside Sting, Harry Styles, and others, as part of Band Aid 30's Ebola relief efforts, spearheaded by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure.
Sheeran further revealed that he would have declined participation if he had been asked.
On Sunday, the Shape of You hitmaker took to his Instagram stories to repost a message from Ghanaian-British musician Fuse ODG, who has been vocal in his criticism of the charity single claiming it “dehumanises Africans and destroys our pride and identity in the name of ‘charity’.”
“My approval wasn't sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram stories.
He further added, “A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by @fuseodg. This is just my personal stance, I'm hoping it's a forward-looking one. Love to all x.:
To note, Ed Sheeran and Fuse ODG collaborated in 2017 for track Boa Me.