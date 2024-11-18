Josh Gates Accident: Everything to know about his near-death experience

Josh Gates is a visionary TV host and producer, who has built a career on exploring the unknown and uncovering mysteries from all around the word and captivated audiences with his thrilling expeditions on shows like Expedition Unknown.
However, an unexpected event, the "Josh Gates accident," suddenly changed everything.
Here’s everything to know about the "Josh Gates accident.”
The Josh Gates Accident:
The "Josh Gates accident" is a tragic event that occurred during the filming of an episode of Expedition Unknown.
1n 2014, Gates got into a serious accident while filming an episode of his show in the Peruvian Amazon rainforest.
Gates and his crew were traveling by boat when it suddenly capsized, drowning him into the river.
The strong current swept him away but he was rescued by a local guide.
Josh Gates' Hospitalization:
After the rescue, Gate was taken to a hospital in Lima, where he was treated for his number of injuries including a broken collarbone, a concussion, and several cuts and bruises and released after a few days.
Aftermaths of the Josh Gates Accident:
Shortly after the accident, the show maker implemented more efficient safety measures like improved boat safety protocols and increased training for crew members to ensure their safety and prevent similar accidents in the future.
Josh Gates' Net Worth:
Josh Gates has a net worth of $3 million. During his decades long career, Gates served as co-executive producer for the TV series The Monster House from 2008 to 2012 and an executive producer of the series Stranded in 2013.
He has also hosted many TV series including Ghost Hunters International, The Monster Hunter and Expedition Unknown.