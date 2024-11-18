Entertainment

Beyoncé to light up NFL Christmas gameday in historic Netflix live performance

The upcoming game will be the first NFL matchup to be available on the streaming platform

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024


Beyoncé is set to dazzle fans with a special performance during the NFL Christmas Gameday, marking a groundbreaking collaboration as the event streams live on Netflix.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday evening, the Halo crooner shared a clip promoting her appearance on the game at NRG Stadium.

As per Variety, a shared preview video of the performance, which will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Parkwood Entertainment, showcased Beyoncé standing in a car with roses on it and catching a football.


In a preview clip, the CUFF IT singer serves looks in red, white, and blue attire.

The snippet showed Beyoncé standing on top of a vehicle with the license plate reading BRNCNTRY, which sampled Beyoncé's track American Requiem and ended with a close-up of her.

Additionally, the upcoming game will be the first NFL matchup to be available on the streaming platform, and it is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

To note, the delightful news of her mega performance came after her another remarkable achievement,  setting a new record this month with 11 Grammy nominations for her album Cowboy Carter.

It illuminated her career with a total of 99 nominations and made her the most-nominated artist in Grammy history.

