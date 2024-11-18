Entertainment

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner enjoy fun night out at Sabrina Carpenter show

The Rhode founder along with 'The Kardashians' starlet attended Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024


Hailey Bieber enjoyed a stylish post-baby night out with close friend Kendall Jenner, as the duo was spotted attending a Sabrina Carpenter concert.

The Rhode founder along with The Kardashians starlet attended Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour, on Sunday, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Donning a stylish cropped jacket, blue jeans, and a lace top, the model was seen next to her bestie in the stands.

Meanwhile, Jenner was seated beside her in a leather ensemble.

Hailey took to her Instagram account to share a clip of the Please Please Please singer's onstage performance.

“Very short n very sweet @sabrinacarpenter,” her caption read as the singer revealed her red sparkly outfit underneath a towel.

The new mom also dropped a snippet of Carpenter performing her hit Espresso amid shiny confetti.

Jenner also posted videos from the evening on her Instagram Stories, captioning “a doll @sabrinacarpenter” while the artist performed live on stage.

To note, Hailey’s night out came after the model and her husband Justin Bieber announced the birth of Jack in August.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin wrote in an Instagram post that featured Hailey's hand and Jack's foot.

Ed Sheeran calls our Band Aid 40 over unauthorized use of his voice
Ed Sheeran calls our Band Aid 40 over unauthorized use of his voice
Josh Gates Accident: Everything to know about his near-death experience
Josh Gates Accident: Everything to know about his near-death experience
Beyoncé to light up NFL Christmas gameday in historic Netflix live performance
Beyoncé to light up NFL Christmas gameday in historic Netflix live performance
Daniel Craig teases next James Bond at 2024 Governors Awards
Daniel Craig teases next James Bond at 2024 Governors Awards
Top celebrity breakups of 2024: Renowned couples who called it quits this year
Top celebrity breakups of 2024: Renowned couples who called it quits this year
Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good celebrate love with engagement news
Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good celebrate love with engagement news
Angelina Jolie, son Knox turn heads at Governors Awards 2024 red carpet
Angelina Jolie, son Knox turn heads at Governors Awards 2024 red carpet
Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams’ first reaction to Grammy nominations REVEALED
Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams’ first reaction to Grammy nominations REVEALED
Drake shuts down pigtails hair trolls with THIS move
Drake shuts down pigtails hair trolls with THIS move
Katy Perry gives delightful update about mega Lifetimes Tour
Katy Perry gives delightful update about mega Lifetimes Tour
Jennifer Lopez radiates confidence in new post amid Ben Affleck cancellation fears
Jennifer Lopez radiates confidence in new post amid Ben Affleck cancellation fears
Beyoncé to headline Christmas day NFL game on Netflix
Beyoncé to headline Christmas day NFL game on Netflix