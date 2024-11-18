Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner enjoy fun night out at Sabrina Carpenter show

Hailey Bieber enjoyed a stylish post-baby night out with close friend Kendall Jenner, as the duo was spotted attending a Sabrina Carpenter concert.
The Rhode founder along with The Kardashians starlet attended Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour, on Sunday, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
Donning a stylish cropped jacket, blue jeans, and a lace top, the model was seen next to her bestie in the stands.
Meanwhile, Jenner was seated beside her in a leather ensemble.
Hailey took to her Instagram account to share a clip of the Please Please Please singer's onstage performance.
“Very short n very sweet @sabrinacarpenter,” her caption read as the singer revealed her red sparkly outfit underneath a towel.
The new mom also dropped a snippet of Carpenter performing her hit Espresso amid shiny confetti.
Jenner also posted videos from the evening on her Instagram Stories, captioning “a doll @sabrinacarpenter” while the artist performed live on stage.
To note, Hailey’s night out came after the model and her husband Justin Bieber announced the birth of Jack in August.
"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin wrote in an Instagram post that featured Hailey's hand and Jack's foot.