Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas celebrate 24 years of marital bliss

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas exchanged the vows in New York City on November 18, 2000

  • November 18, 2024
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are celebrating 24 years of their marital bliss!

The loved-up couple took to their Instagram accounts on Monday to pay heartfelt tribute to each other with throwback wedding photos.

Catherine shared a carousel of three pictures from her wedding ceremony with the actor, in which the duo could be seen sharing a tender smooch and walking down the aisle.

She wrote in the caption, “24 years ago, I said,, I do. Happy Anniversary darling Michael. Our love is like a hole in one…. You have to see it to believe it,” she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Michael also posted a beautiful portrait of them from their wedding.

“24 years ago my darling; wow was I a lucky guy! Happy Anniversary Catherine!” he penned alongside the photo.

Michael and Catherine first met during Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998 after being introduced to each other by Danny DeVito.

The Hollywood couple exchanged the vows at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 18, 2000.

Moreover, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share two adorable kids, Dylan and Carys.

