Timothée Chalamet recalls breaking down after playing Bob Dylan: 'I wept that night'

'A Complete Unknown' is slated to release in theaters on December, 25

  • November 18, 2024
Timothée Chalamet has opened up about an emotional scene from his upcoming Bob Dylan's biopic film, A Complete Unknown, that moved him to tears after filming.

While talking to Rolling Stone as part of its new Timothée Chalamet cover story, the Call Me by Your Name actor revealed that he broke down in tears after filming a major scene in the upcoming biopic, where Dylan performs Song to Woody.

    “I went home and I wept that night,” Chalamet confessed.

    He went on to share, “Not only because ‘Song to Woody’ is this song I’ve been living with forever, and I felt like we brought it to life, but also because I felt like I could take myself out of the equation.”

    “The pride I was feeling had no vainglory in it. I just felt, ‘Wow, this is like old-school theater or something.’ We’re, like, bringing life to something that happened, and humbly and bravely going on this journey to hopefully bring it to an audience that otherwise wouldn’t know about it. That felt like an honorable task,” Chalamet added.

    To note, A Complete Unknown is slated to release in theaters on December, 25 from Searchlight Pictures.

