Top Hollywood couples who welcomed babies in 2024

The year 2024 has been memorable for many Hollywood celebrities, as they started a new beginning in their life!
Among them, many Hollywood couples embarked on the new journey by embracing parenthood as they welcomed the newborn into their family.
Stars like Margot Robbie, Justin Bieber, and Alexandra Daddario have shared their excitement, letting fans in on their parenting journeys and celebrating these life-changing moments.
Let’s delve into the list of Hollywood couples who welcomed kid in 2024.
List of famous Hollywood couples who welcomed babies in 2024:
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber:
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot on September 30, 2019, and renew their vows in May 2024, embraced parenthood by welcoming their first child on August 23, whom they named Jack Blues Bieber.
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley:
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, who got married in 2016 in a secret wedding now became parents of their first child in 2024.
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar:
Jennifer Gates and her husband Nayel Nassar exchanged vows in October 2021 and welcomed their second baby, a girl named Mia on their third wedding anniversary, October 16, 2024.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger:
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their third baby together, son Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, on Friday, November 8
Lala Kent:
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent gave birth to her second child, a baby girl named Sosa Kent, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, but she does not have a baby daddy for her second child.
Cardi B and Offset:
Cardi B and Offset, married in 2017 and filed for divorce in August 2024, embraced parenthood again this year by welcoming their third child, a baby girl, on September 7, 2024.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney:
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney, exchanged vows in July 2024, and announced the arrival of their second child, daughter Méi June Mulaney, in September 14, 2024
Alexandria Daddario and Andrew Form:
Alexandria Daddario shared the exciting news of welcoming her first baby with her husband Andrew Form on Halloween, October 31, 2024. The couple tied the knot in New Orleans in June 2022.
Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano:
Gal Gadot gave birth to her fourth child, a baby girl named Ori, with husband Jaron Varsano as she announced the delightful news on March 6.
The Heart Of Stone star married Varsano in 2008 in a private ceremony in Israel.
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker:
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Wednesday, July 3rd, after getting married on December 2, 2023.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse:
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse got engaged in December 2023 and welcomed their first child in early 2024.
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma:
Hilary Duff, who married Matthew Koma on December 21, 2019, welcomed their fourth child, a girl named Townes Meadow Bair, on May 3, 2024.
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee:
Jenna Dewan announced the arrival of her second baby with fiancé Steve Kazee on Friday, June 14.
The couple started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020.
Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar:
Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar, who went Instagram official in late 2019, officially welcomed their third child on June 18, a baby boy named Krewe Allen Brown.
Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges:
Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges got married in 2021 and welcomed their first child in February 2024.
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry:
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry, who are a married couple since July 30, 2011,mwelcomed their sixth child Caius Chai on May 11, 2024.
Nina Agdal and Logan Paul:
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal got engaged in July 2023 and welcomed their first child in September 2024.