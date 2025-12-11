Sci-Tech
  • By Fatima Nadeem
WhatsApp revamps forwarding interface to make sharing easier

WhatsApp’s latest update simplifies sharing with prominent buttons and a streamlined layout

  • By Fatima Nadeem
WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that makes forwarding and group creation options more prominent.

As per WABetaInfo, in the new update, some users can try a new and reorganized forward picker interface which is particularly designed to be easier to use.

In the old version, the bottom part of the interface showed selected contacts and groups in a scrolling list, a text box for adding a message and a send button like the one in chat threads.

Now in the new design, selected contacts and groups are shown at the top of the screen which clears space at the bottom and gives the interface a cleaner and more modern look.

The old send button has now been replaced with a larger forward button at the bottom which makes it more noticeable.

Meanwhile, a new option to create a group has been added near the forward button which activates when at least two contacts are selected.

This new feature is now available to some beta testers who have installed the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android and it will be widely available to all users in the future update.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature that lets users apply strict security settings to their accounts.

With this feature, the Meta-owned platform will give their users access to a new privacy option that gives extra-strong protection against online threats.

