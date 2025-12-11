Royal
Queen Camilla joins Santa to bring early Christmas joy to children

The queen has invited around 10 children to Clarence House, continuing a heartwarming two-decade tradition

Queen Camilla and her newest staff member, Major Rob Treasure, a platoon commander with 1st Battalion The Rifles, accompanied Santa to spread Christmas joy at Clarence House for children.

On Thursday, December 11, Camilla continued her two-decade tradition, as she threw her annual traditional lunch for children with serious illness at her London residence.

Sharing the sweet video of the event on the Royal Family's Instagram, the caption of the post noted, "The festive tradition is now in its 20th year and brings together families for a truly memorable day."

The children are supported by her charities, Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity.

During the celebration, the children met with Santa and decorated the Christmas tree with the help of Major Treasure' sword, as he placed the decoration selected by the kids on the branches.

The Queen also received a present of squeaky toys for her rescue dogs Bluebell and Moley, with Santa explaining that the gift was for the dogs, as "there is nothing you can buy for the Queen."

Besides Major Rob Treasure, Queen Camilla was also joined by his predecessor, Major Ollie Plunket, who has served in the role since 2022.

Major Plunket, who serves in The Rifles regiment where the Queen holds the position of colonel-in-chief, will officially conclude his appointment on December 30, when he will receive the Insignia of a Member of the Royal Victorian Order.

