Machine Gun Kelly joins forces with Gwen Stefani on 'The Voice'

Machine Gun Kelly will be making highly-anticipated appearance on The Voice after seven years.
The A Little More crooner is set to team up with Gwen Stefani as her playoff advisor on Tuesday, November 19, according to People.
In the viral clip from the music show’s upcoming episode, Kelly can be seen offering expert advice to one of the competitors named Jake Tankersley while he was practising.
He told the contestant, “You have a good smile so maybe crack a smile on that and let people know they can be close to you. When you have any moment when there is no lyrics though, because there is so many words, step away from the mic and play your guitar.”
“It's all about the feel. You have a wife and kids, they bring the color to your life so it's all feel," adding, “Of course, bro. I think you should come like that on the show. Do like Johnny Cash. That's the first thing I thought.”
Meanwhile, when the rapper asked Tankersley about his inspiration in the music industry, he he named Johnny Cash.
The news about his upcoming appearance on The Voice comes after his fiancé Megan Fox announced that she’s expecting first child with the musician.