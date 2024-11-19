Wahaj Ali pens emotional tribute for late father: 'In my heart' 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
Wahaj Ali proved that even in Skardu’s coldest nights, a father’s love can warm the soul.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan actor shared a series of pictures chilling in the snow.

He served looks in a warm attire with his gloves and long boots standing out but what became the main highlight was the cap he wore as an ode to his late father.

“My baba in my heart and his cap on my head, keeping me warm,” the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actor captioned his post.


His ardent fans rushed to the comments section to pour love. 

One fan wrote, “And the caption is truly heartwarming.”

Another added, "Your beauty makes this place more beautiful.”

A third fan effused, “Kill me.”

“Your golden heart and sensitive personality is enough to know how good your father was,” a fourth user expressed.

Actress Maya Ali’s touching message also added warmth to the actor’s tribute, "Wajju I am sure he is watching you from above and he must be proud that you are his son.”

On the work front, Wahaj Ali made waves with his incredible performance as Murtasim Khan in the hit drama serial Tere Bin. 

