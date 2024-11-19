Meet Carolina Marie: Rising TikTok star and social media influencer

Carolina Marie, born as Carolina Marie Robertson, and also known as Carolina V. Marie, is an America TikToker, model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur who rose to fame with her career in modeling.
The renowned internet personality is famed for her trendsetting TikTok videos that have helped her garner immense popularity among young girls.
Carolina Marie Early life and education:
Carolina Marie, aged 25, was born on December 18, 1999, in California, United States. The model spent her early childhood in her hometown before moving to New York for career opportunities.
The famous TikToker received early education locally, in her hometown, however, not much information has been shared by Marie regarding her educational background.
Belonging to mixed ethnicities, Carolina Marie Robertson identifies herself as a Christian.
Carolina Marie personal life:
While not much information about Carolina V. Marie’s personal life, such as family and romantic relationships, has been revealed by her, it is known that the model is currently single and unmarried.
Moreover, the influencer is fond of travelling and has been to England and the UAE on ventures. She is also keen of watching movies and is a huge animal lover, particularly dogs.
Carolina Marie career:
Modeling:
Carolina Marie Robertson stepped into the world of modeling during her teenage and has worked for numerous fashion brands. The model’s charisma, charm, dedication, and sincerity to work, make her one of the most sought-after models in the industry.
She is currently working for a renowned modeling agency, Next Models.
Social media:
Alongside making a career in modeling, Carolina V. Marie also worked on getting fame through social media. Beginning her social media journey with Instagram, the model’s Instagram account, itscarolinamarie3, now contains a huge fan following of 501K followers.
She also has 274.5K followers on her TikTok handle, carolinavmarie. And 30.7K subscribers on her YouTube channel, Carolina Marie. Her social media handles offer peeks into her daily life, fashion, and photoshoots.
Entrepreneurship:
The social media sensation, Carolina Marie, along with working as a successful model and influencer, is also a thriving entrepreneur. She runs a Depop account where she sells pre-loved fashion items, and till now has sold over 400 items.
Carolina Marie net worth:
Carolina V. Marie’s net worth is estimated to be $500,000 as of 2023, according to Networth Mirror. Her income comes primarily from modeling, sponsorships, and depop.