Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on arresting THIS ‘SNL’ star at L.A show

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner attended Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet concert on November 17, 2024

  Web Desk
  November 19, 2024


Sabrina Carpenter has addressed the hilarious arrest form her Short n’ Sweet concert in Los Angeles in cryptic post.

On Monday, November 17, many celebrities attended her show including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and the Saturday Night Live character Domingo, Marcello Hernández.

In the viral video, Marcello can be heard saying, “Sabrina, I’m here!,” before introducing himself as Domingo from “Miami, baby.”

The Please Please Please singer responded, “Miami? I wish you were from my bedroom. What are you doing later tonight?” adding “Is there anything you want to say before I arrest you, Domingo?”

“I’m the cute boy with blue jacket and the thick accent,” the American comedian referenced her hit track and sang, “Came all this way / Had to explain / Direct from Domingo / Sabrina’s a friend / She’s like my sis / But I would hook up though.”

Sabrina handed him a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs in one of the viral pictures.

Moreover, she also addressed the hilarious arrest in her Instagram post, “LA night 2 second locationnnn maybe he’s biiii!!! see you tonight for our last show of the US leg :’) how the hell”

This isn’t the first time Sabrina has arrested a celebrity during her Juno segment, last month she arrested Millie Bobby Brown at an Atlanta show.

