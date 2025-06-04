Meghan Markle drops Princess Lilibet's new photo on her 4th birthday

Royal

Meghan Markle shares Princess Lilibet's never-before-seen photos as she celebrates her fourth birthday

Meghan Markle surprised fans as she finally unveiled Princess Lilibet's face at the age of four in heartfelt birthday tribute.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram account on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 to share a special message for her daughter, with two unseen photos.

In the first photo, Meghan was affectionately hugging her 4-year-old daughter as they both enjoyed sea breeze on what appeared to be a yacht.

While the next photo was clicked on hospital's bed on the day Lilibet was born back in 2021.

Meghan was seen warmly embracing her newborn daughter as she made the first contact with the princess.

"Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it," wrote the wife of Prince Harry.

"Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!," she added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, received her royal title at her christening when she was 21-month-old.

Lili's christening was held at an intimate ceremony at their Montecito mansion on 3 March 2023 by the Bishop of Los Angeles, John H. Taylor.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their first child, a son, Prince Archie in 2019.

