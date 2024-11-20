Sabrina Carpenter performs Katy Perry’s ‘fav song’ at Short n' Sweet show

Katy Perry graced Sabrina Carpenter’s Los Angeles show along with her nieces.
The Dark Horse crooner also met Sabrina backstage and took a lot of pictures with her.
Moreover, the pop artist also played Katy’s “favourite song” Lie to Girls during the Short n' Sweet concert on November 19,2024.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the California Girls singer posted multiple pictures and shots from the show.
She penned, “Soooo @sabrinacarpenter show was too short but so sweet (candy emoji) Thanks for solidifying my FUNTIE status with my nieces & for playing my fave song “Lie to Girls” IT JUST KILLS ME CAUSE IT FEELS LIKE YOUVE READ EVERY GIRLS DIARY WRITING THAT SONG.”
Her fans flooded the comment section to gush over the two legendary artists.
A fan wrote, “Imagine saying: yeah, Katy Perry was at my concert"
Another commented, “KATEYYYY MAMASSSSS THE QUEEENNNN YOU AREEEEE!!!
“I am proud and jealous of you @katyperry I wish more happiness in your journey on spaceship Earth Miss Perry,” a third noted.
Furthermore, Katy is not the only celebrity who attended Sabrina’s Short n' Sweet L.A stop.
Previously, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter also graced the Espresso artist’s show.