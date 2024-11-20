Aiman Khan shares glimpses from her intimate birthday celebrations  

Aiman Khan celebrated her 26th birthday in an intimate fashion with close family members.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Baandi actress posted beautiful pictures from her intimate birthday celebrations for fans to closely cherish.
In the first photo, Khan looked super-happy as she cut her cake with her husband, mother and siblings.
While the second shot happened to be a beautiful family portrait of the Khan family gathered at the table for the cake-cutting ceremony.
Next up, the mom-of-two posed for a cute selfie with her own mother followed by similar clicks from the star-studded bash.
“Thankyou for all your lovely wishes. Missing my better half on our birthday a little too much,” the Baydardi starlet captioned her post.
Soon after the birthday dump did rounds, her ardent fans extended their heartfelt wish for the star.
One fan wrote, “Happy bday with lots and lots of love.”
Another penned, "I hope I get a reply too today on your birthday.”
To note, this year the actress could not celebrate her birthday with her twin sister Minal Khan as she is vacationing in Thailand with family.
On the personal front, Aiman Khan, who married actor Muneeb Butt in 2018, shares two daughters, Amal and Miraal.