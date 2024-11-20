Entertainment

Cillian Murphy pays emotional tribute to ‘Peaky Blinders’ late icon

'Peaky Blinders' costume designer Stephanie Collie passed away at the age of 61 on October 26, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 20, 2024
Cillian Murphy was the first one from Peaky Blinders cast to honour the late costume designer, Stephanie Collie.

Collie passed away at the age of 60 on October 26 at St Christopher’s Hospice in London, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer diagnosis six months ago.

The late icon crafted the iconic look of the Peaky Blinders cast.

As per UK Express, the Oppenheimer star said, "Stephanie was a ferocious talent. She invented the Peaky Blinders look and silhouette that has become iconic across the world. We will all miss her. RIP."

Moreover, the Peaky Blinders team also express their grief over the demise of costume designer on social media.

The shared note read, “We were so saddened to learn of the passing of costume designer Stephanie Collie. Stephanie's incredible work in our first series was key to creating the iconic look od the Peaky Blinders, and has gone on to inspire so many people all around the world.”


Notably, the tragic news came amid the filming for the new Peaky Blinders movie, which was start in September 2024, shot in Birmingham at Digbeth Loc studios.

The main cast of the hit show included Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Helen McCrory as Elizabeth "Polly" Gray, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, and Joe Cole as John Shelby.

