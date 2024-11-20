Royal

Prince William attends key Royal event without Kate Middleton

The Prince of Wales joins King Charles, Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace reception in Kate Middleton's absence

  • November 20, 2024
Prince William made a surprising solo appearance at a Buckingham Palace reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The glam reception, where Kate Middleton was notably absent was hosted on November 19, 2024, in honour of diplomatic corps.

Hundreds of diplomats were welcomed to the royal estate for the white-tie gathering, which is typically held during the first week of December every year.

However, this year it was hosted a month earlier to accommodate Emir of Qatar's state visit to the UK, scheduled in December.

It is pertinent to mention, Princess Kate who has returned to public facing duties in September after recovering from cancer has skipped this royal gathering, but she will be hosting this year's Christmas Carol Services on December 6, 2024, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in January this year and underwent preventive chemotherapy until September.

