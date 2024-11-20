Kate Middleton shares special message after skipping key Royal event

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton marked special occasion with a positive message after skipping a royal reception at the Buckingham Palace.
Princess Kate shared an uplifting message on Kensington Palace's social media account to mark World Children's Day on November 20, 2024.
Alongside a post from the royal couple's charitable organization, earlychildhood, there was a delightful message, which read, "On World ChildrensDay, The Royal Foundation Centre for earlychildhood highlights the vital importance of the first five years of a child's life and how supporting social and emotional development can make us happier, healthier adults."
The post was based on adorable photos of kids under 5, smiling at the camera.
This message from the future Queen comes after she surprisingly did not join her husband, Prince William, father and mother in law, King Charles and Queen Camilla to the white-tie reception hosted in honor of the diplomatic corps.