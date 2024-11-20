Prince Harry shocks internet with surprise move in Canada

Prince Harry has set the internet ablaze with a hilarious way to announce upcoming Invictus Games.
In a recently released clip, the Duke of Sussex sat down with a country singer Jelly Roll, who will headline the closing ceremony of the most-awaited event.
On November 19, 2024, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 posted a footage on social media of the royal, 40, and the Save Me hitmaker, 39, meeting at East Side Ink, a tattoo parlour in New York City.
Jelly told the Spare author, “Hey, hey! Tattoos! Speaking of! What's up! I'm such a fan, dude. Do you know I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today? They wanted me to give him his first tattoo? This is the coolest thing ever!”
Harry got surprised and shared that he only “came here to ask you to do the Invictus Games. There’s no tattoo in this. I can't get a tattoo!”
The musician replied, “I’ll play the Invictus Games, you just let me give you your first tattoo.” Later on the duke gives in, “Alright, screw it, let’s go.”
Many royal fans rushed to the comment section to express their disbelief.
A user wrote under the post, "Loved this! Great idea for video. That was fun to watch…over and over again."
Another commented, "omg I sill can't believe prince harry got a tattoo, very shocked."
Harry got an “I AM” tattooed on his neck, a move which might not be expected by King Charles.
However, it appears, the younger son of Charles didn’t really get a tattoo as he was spotted with a clear neck during the Grey Cup on Sunday and at the Seaforth Armoury on Monday.