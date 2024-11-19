Princess Anne wins big honour as Queen Camilla battles health crisis

Princess Anne has outshined King Charles III and one another Royal as she wins big honour amid Queen Camilla's health woes.
The Princess Royal has once again proven herself to be the most hardest-working royal as she carried the highest number of engagements in 2024, surpassing the monarch who anyhow stands second in the list despite his cancer battle.
According to a latest research by SEO agency Reboot Online, Anne carried out a total of 217 this year, while his an unexpected royal member clinched the third spot in the new findings.
The beloved sister of Charles has been claiming the top spot in the list of for four consecutive years.
As per the new survey, Zara Tindall's mother saw a 2.4% increase in her engagements this year, as last year, she carried out a total of 212.
To carry out the research, the agency used the Royal Court Circular data to evaluate the number of engagements by each senior working Royal between January 1 and December 31 2024.
The Princess Royal conducted an impressive 28 engagements in November alone.
Much to everyone's surprise, King Charles also carried out 186 Royal engagements in total, amid cancer treatment.
However, there was a 5.6% decline in comparison to last year, when the monarch carried out 197 engagements.
Meanwhile, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester ramked third with total 126 royal engagements in 2024.
This update comes amid Queen Camilla's health crisis who has pulled herself out of engagements after suffering from chest infection.