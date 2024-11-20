Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie receive heartbreaking news from Royal Family 

Princesses Beatrice and Princesses Eugenie were seemingly left heartbroken after the Royal Family's shocking move.
As reported by The Express, the York sisters feel that King Charles "likes to use them" to portray a united face of the Firm despite his feud with Prince Andrew.
For the unversed, the monarch and the Duke of York are seemingly not on good terms with each other over the Royal Lodge dispute.
The source shared, "Beatrice and Eugenie are rallying around to help support their father."
"Royal Lodge is viewed as a York family problem, not just an Andrew problem and the whole family are chipping in, that includes Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie," an insider added.
The report claimed that the Yorks "have held several meetings and drawn up a battle plan" as they do not want any more "negative press" about their family.
The royal sisters are reportedly finding it difficult to build a suitable balance in managing their personal lives and family relationships "without feeling like they're under some sort of control."
Beatrice and Eugenie want to serve the royal family despite not being active working royals.
However, the Princesses feels the "Royal Family likes to use them to portray a sense of unity to the public but it's a different story behind the scenes."