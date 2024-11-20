Royal

Queen Camilla beams in first appearance after losing 'beloved companion'

King Charles III and Queen Camilla hosted first Royal reception at Buckingham Palace after tragic loss

  • by Web Desk
  • November 20, 2024


Queen Camilla appeared in high spirits during her first public appearance at a Royal event after losing her close "companion."

A couple of days after mourning the death of her pet dog Beth, Camilla hosted a glam Annual Diplomatic Corps Reception at the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, November 19, alongside King Charles.

The Royal Family's Instagram account offered a glimpse into the prestigious event held in honour of almost 170 High Commissioners and Ambassadors based in London.

Charles' elder son made solo appearance as Kate Middleton notably skipped the engagement.

Queen Camilla was a sight to behold in a blue party dress with puffy sleeves.

She bejeweled her graceful ensemble with a beautiful tiara adorned with light blue sapphires.

In one close up photo, Camilla looked radiant as she flashed a wide smile for the camera.

While another photo saw him walking next to husband Charles.

Royal fans flooded the comments section with words of praises for Camilla, not only for her look but also for her resilience after losing her favorite pet. 

This reception marks Queen Camilla's second after suffering from chest infection nearly two weeks ago, due to which she pulled herself out of all the royal engagements.

Prior to this, she hosted a grand dinner with the cancer-stricken monarch at Buckingham Palace on November 13, 2024, to honour UK's TV and film industry artists for their effort and work.

