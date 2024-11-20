Coldplay releases 'The Karate Kid' music video featuring Ralph Macchio

Coldplay has premiered The Karate Kid music video starring The Karate Kid himself Ralph Macchio.
The music video was directed by Chris Candy and shot in Melbourne during Coldplay’s recent sold-out Australian tour.
In the viral clip, Ralph, also known as his character Daniel LaRusso in the three Karate Kid films and the Cobra Kai TV series, received a ticked to the pop band’s concert from a stranger.
Later on, he got invited to perform The Karate Kid with Coldplay when he arrived at the show.
Notably, the live performance segment was filmed at Coldplay’s October 31, 2024 concert at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.
Ralph commented about starring in the iconic music video, “When Chris Martin pops up on your FaceTime asking you to help create a video to accompany what I found to be a beautifully emotional and poignant song, one inspired by a film I made over 40 years ago.”
He added, “Having the opportunity to join Coldplay in Australia at one of their legendary live shows to collaborate on this music video was nothing short of a career highlight. The synergy with Chris, the band and our director Chris Candy was as pure as any I’ve experienced. I'm excited to share this with the world.”
On the work front, Coldplay will perform in Dundee, U.K on November 27, 2024.