AR Rahman gets candid about 'arranged marriage' with Saira Banu 

AR Rahman, who announced separation with wife Saira Banu, talked about how it all began.
In 2012, the Masakali 2.0 singer was a guest on the popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal confessing he wanted a 'simple wife.'
“To be honest, I didn't have the time to go and search for a bride," revealed a smiling Rahman.
He added, "I was doing all those films - Rangeela , Bombay and all that stuff. I was so busy, but I knew that was the right time to get married. I was 29. And I told my mother. I said find me a bride."
When asked if he had any specifications regarding his marriage, he responded, "I want a simple wife—the one who won't give me much trouble—so I could carry on doing my music."
“My mother found Saira’s sister near a sufi shrine. From there one thing led to another and soon we were married,” the Raanjhanaa hitmaker further elaborated.
On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, to the shock and dismay of the composer’s fans, AR Rahman and his wife Siara Banu announced they are no longer together.