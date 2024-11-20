Diljit Dosanjh fuels excitement with latest announcement 

Trending

  • November 20, 2024
The much-awaited moment has arrived! Diljit Dosanjh has finally announced date for his Mumbai concert as part of his Dil Luminati tour. 

Taking to Instagram stories on Wednesday, the Fukre singer shared a poster revealing his Mumbai concert will take place on December 19, 2024.

“We heard you! Mumbai show announced,” the poster read. Dosanjh reshared the post, expressing excitement with his words, "Lao ji finally ho gaya add Mumbai."

To note, the tickets for the concert will be available for purchase on Zomato Live from November 22, 2024.

At his recent concert in Gujarat, the singer put crowds in fits of laughter when he paused a performance to notice a group of people watching from a hotel balcony.

Stopping them mid-song, he revealed, “Those sitting on the hotel balcony, you’ve got a great view, yaar. The hotel people really played the game. Without a ticket, huh).”

Embracing the moment with humour, the famed rapper continued the show and even dedicated the hit song Lemonade to his unexpected audience.

This is not it as Diljit Dosanjh recently made waves for setting foot at the Holy mosque, the Sheikh Zayed grand mosque in Abu Dhabi. 

