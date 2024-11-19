AR Rahman, Saira Banu end 29-Year marriage citing ‘tensions and difficulties’

AR Rahman and Saira Banu have decided to part ways after 29 years of marriage, citing "tensions and difficulties" that have created an "insurmountable gap."
Saira’s lawyer Vandana Shah announces the couple’s decision to part ways through a statement.
The statement said, “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship.”
Mentioning that “despite their deep love for each other” the couple faced tensions and difficulties in their relationship, it created “an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time.”
It added, “Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life.”
In a previous interview with Simi Garewal, AR Rahman shared that his mother arranged his marriage with Saira.
Rahman shared at that time, “To be honest, I didn’t have time to search for a bride. I was busy with films, including Rangeela in Bombay. But I knew it was the right time to get married. I was 29 and told my mother, ‘Find me a bride.’"
AR Rahman and Saira Banu exchanged vows in 1995, and they share two daughters Khatija, Raheema, and a son Ameen.