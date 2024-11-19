Trending

AR Rahman, Saira Banu end 29-Year marriage citing ‘tensions and difficulties’

AR Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1995

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
AR Rahman, Saira Banu end 29-Year marriage citing ‘tensions and difficulties’
AR Rahman, Saira Banu end 29-Year marriage citing ‘tensions and difficulties’

AR Rahman and Saira Banu have decided to part ways after 29 years of marriage, citing "tensions and difficulties" that have created an "insurmountable gap."

Saira’s lawyer Vandana Shah announces the couple’s decision to part ways through a statement.

The statement said, “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship.”

Mentioning that “despite their deep love for each other” the couple faced tensions and difficulties in their relationship, it created “an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time.”

It added, “Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life.”

In a previous interview with Simi Garewal, AR Rahman shared that his mother arranged his marriage with Saira.

Rahman shared at that time, “To be honest, I didn’t have time to search for a bride. I was busy with films, including Rangeela in Bombay. But I knew it was the right time to get married. I was 29 and told my mother, ‘Find me a bride.’"

AR Rahman and Saira Banu exchanged vows in 1995, and they share two daughters Khatija, Raheema, and a son Ameen.

Fahad Mustafa shares thoughts on his long-lasting stardom
Fahad Mustafa shares thoughts on his long-lasting stardom
Sara Ali Khan reflects on her first visit to Kedarnath: 'Special'
Sara Ali Khan reflects on her first visit to Kedarnath: 'Special'
Shah Rukh Khan makes gut-wrenching confession about failure
Shah Rukh Khan makes gut-wrenching confession about failure
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha enjoy cycling on Delhi streets
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha enjoy cycling on Delhi streets
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt thrill fans with heartfelt backstage moments
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt thrill fans with heartfelt backstage moments
Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about his journey to fatherhood
Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about his journey to fatherhood
Athiya Shetty jets off to undisclosed location after pregnancy announcement
Athiya Shetty jets off to undisclosed location after pregnancy announcement
Karan Johar posts Ranveer Singh’s iconic dance on 2024 Men’s Day
Karan Johar posts Ranveer Singh’s iconic dance on 2024 Men’s Day
Wahaj Ali pens emotional tribute for late father: 'In my heart'
Wahaj Ali pens emotional tribute for late father: 'In my heart'
Sheheryar Munawar to tie knot with Maheen Siddiqui in December 2024?
Sheheryar Munawar to tie knot with Maheen Siddiqui in December 2024?
Kangana Ranaut's directorial 'Emergency' to release on THIS date
Kangana Ranaut's directorial 'Emergency' to release on THIS date
Kiara Advani offers a peek into her 'Sindhi' lifestyle
Kiara Advani offers a peek into her 'Sindhi' lifestyle