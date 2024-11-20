Hamza Ali Abbasi pens 'belated' birthday wish for wife Naimal Khawar

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 20, 2024
Hamza Ali Abbasi pens slightly belated birthday wish for wife Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi pens 'slightly belated' birthday wish for wife Naimal Khawar

Love is in the air for Naimal Khawar Khan as she is being hailed by her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi on her birthday.

The Alif actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to drop a belated birthday wish for Naimal alongside a stunning photo of the couple.

In the picture, they served major couple goals as they posed for the cameras lens amidst the backdrop of the beach and sunset, the ideal "Haimal" aesthetic. 

What grabbed the eyeballs was the Anaa star's unmissable glow, while the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor radiated pure joy in a buttoned down shirt.

“Slightly belated but HAPPY BIRTHDAY @naimalkhawarkhan - I LOVE YOU,” Hamza captioned the carousel.


Soon after the photo was shared, Naimal's ardent fans rushed to the comments section to admire their bond of true love.

One fan wrote, “Finally finally Hamza posted what we all waited for.”

The second effused, “What a lovely picture of the lovely couple.”

“Sunsets and love, a haimal aesthetic since 2019," another fan chimed in.

To note, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar tied the knot back in 2019 and welcomed a son Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

