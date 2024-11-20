Kriti Sanon drops mushy birthday wish for rumored beau Kabir Bahia

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 20, 2024
Kriti Sanon is celebrating her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia’s birthday!

On Tuesday, the Crew actress took to her Instagram stories to share a cutesy birthday wish for him with an unseen photo from what looks like their recent vacation.

In the photo, the Luka Chuppi star sported a printed top and accessorised her entire look with an elegant neck piece, earrings and blue shades.

Kabir, on the other hand, stood behind her and leaned his cheek towards her head. He wore a black T-shirt, sunglasses, silver chain and a watch, looking dapper as ever. 

The duo were all smiles for the camera exuding beach vibes with sand and water clearly visible in the background.

Extending her heartfelt birthday wish, Kriti wrote, “Happiest birthday K! May your innocent smile always stay alive.”

Earlier, pictures of the duo from their Greece holiday made headlines, further marking the festive occasion of Diwali together. 

It is pertinent to mention that the rumor mills about the Do Patti actress dating the businessman Kabir Bahia have been doing rounds. 

For the unversed, Kriti Sanon has been tight-lipped about her relationship with the UK-based businessman but their subtle social media exchanges seem to confirm that love is in the air. 

