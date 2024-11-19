Trending

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha enjoy cycling on Delhi streets

Celebrity couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in September last year

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s fitness check is seemingly on point in latest social media update!

A video of the celebrity couple has gone viral on the internet featuring them enjoying cycling during the breezy mornings of Delhi.

In the footage, the Ishaqzaade star was seen riding her cycle on the empty roads while her politician husband led her. 

The duo relished happy moments together cycling and conversing along the way. 

Both twinned in black for the day out, where the Uunchai star wore a black top paired with matching jogger pants and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Raghav sported a black tee with a half-sleeved jacket over it and matching shorts.

"We saw parineeti and raghav in delhi! It was really cutel," the fan captioned the reel.


Fans could not stop but gush over their favourite couple in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “Nice couple.”

“Wowwwwww,” another user noted.

On Monday, Parineeti shared an endearing post offering a glimpse of the most cherished gift she received from her mother Reena Chopra on her first wedding anniversary.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra married her longtime beau Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony back in September 2023.

