Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aryan Khan's directorial debut

Aryan Khan's upcoming directorial venture has been highly hailed by Kangana Ranaut.
After Netflix announced that SRK’s elder son would debut as a director with a series many Bollywood celebrities poured love including Kangana and the Indian filmmaker Karan Johar.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, the Tejas actress wrote, "It's great that children from film families are going beyond just wanting to wear make-up, lose weight, doll up and think they are actors. We should collectively uplift the standards of Indian cinema, that is the need of the hour.”
She continued, “And those who have resources often end up taking easiest roads. We need more people behind the cameras, good that Aryan Khan is taking road less travelled. Look forward to his debut as a writer and filmmaker."
Re-posting the news, Karan penned, "Love you, Aryan!!!! I am so so so so proud of you and can't wait for the world to see your incredible series.!!!! It's going to ROCK and RULE!!!", tagging Aryan.
This post from the Emergency star came shortly after SRK made a surprising announcement on his social media.
Produced by Gauri Khan and helmed by Aryan Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the yet-to-be titled series is set against the backdrop of the film industry.
On the contrary, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has already made her acting debut in the 2023, with Netflix film The Archies.