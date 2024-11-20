Salman Khan arrives to vote amid Maharashtra elections in tight security  

Salman Khan stepped out at the Mount Mary school polling booth to cast his vote in the ongoing Maharashtra elections.
Several videos of the actor coming in to cast his vote surfaced on social media.
Salman Khan preferred comfort over style for the voting session as he opted for a casual outfit.
In the footage, Khan looked delighted as he waved at his fans gathered around the polling booth.
He was seen giving flying kisses to the fans as well amid tight security.
The Godfather star sparked security concerns after receiving death threats and a fear message from the Bishnoi gang.
Earlier on November 5, the Mumbai police began investigation into the matter in turn recovering a threat message, which gave the actor two options either to apologise or pay ransom to stay alive.
Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections began on Wednesday morning at 7am and will conclude at 6 pm.
It is pertinent to mention that polling is taking place along 288 assembly constituencies with a total of 1436 candidates contesting the elections, including 2086 independents.
On the work front, Salma Khan has resumed filming for his movie Sikandar in Hyderabad.