Paul Mescal: Here's everything to know about rising Irish actor

Paul Mescal is making headlines these days for his splendid performance in Gladiator II and he even received an Academy Award nomination for his lead role in Aftersun.
So, let’s find out more about the young Irish boy who has taken internet by storm.
Paul Mescal age and family:
Paul Mescal is a 28-year-old emerging actor, who was born in February 2, 1996, in Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland.
He is the eldest child of Dearbhla Mescal, a police officer, and Paul Mescal Sr., a school teacher and semiprofessional actor.
Mescal has two siblings, a brother, Donnacha, and a sister, Nell.
Paul Mescal's early acting career:
Mescal started his acting career with theatre during his high school, where he played the title role in a production of Phantom of the Opera.
Later on, he performed different roles on stage while studying acting at Trinity College Dublin’s prestigious Lir Academy.
After graduating from the Lir Academy in 2017, Mescal worked in many theatrical shows in Dublin, including The Great Gatsby and The Red Shoes.
However, he soon got the opportunity to perform a supporting role in The Plough and the Stars at London’s Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.
Mescal finally made his TV debut in 2019 with a comedy series Bump.
Why is Paul Mescal so famous?
Although, Paul Mescal had been perusing his acting career since high school, he rose to fame with the critically acclaimed miniseries based on the novel by Sally Rooney of same name, Normal People, in 2020.
He played the lead role of Connell Waldron in the series, which earned him a BAFTA TV Award and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.
Moreover, the Normal People was named the most streamed series on the BBC in 2020.
But that's not all, Mescal has also proved is metal in the film industry, after starring in 2022’s drama-film, Aftersun.
The blockbuster flick earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, solidifying his position as a leading man in Hollywood.
Paul Mescal movies :
Paul Mescal first made his big screen debut in 2021’s The Lost Daughter.
Since then, he has appeared in many films, including, God’s Creatures, Aftersun, Carmen and Foe.
Mescal is currently enjoying the success of his epic historical action film Gladiator II, which also stars Pedro Pascal.
He will be next seen in Richard Linklater’s Merrily We Roll Along, which is being filmed over 20 years.
Paul Mescal TV shows:
Besides Normal People and Bump, Mescal has worked in few TV shows yet, which includes, All of Us Strangers, The Deceived, The Deceived: Extras, and Who is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story.
Is Paul Mescal a Millionaire?
Although, Paul Mescal’s exact net worth is unknown, his estimated bank balance ranges between €2 million and €3 million as of 2024.