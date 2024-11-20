Liam Payne funeral reunites One Direction stars Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan

One Direction bandmates came together to bid final farewell to their fellow singer Liam Payne.
All members of the former pop band including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan were in attendance on late singer Liam Payne's funeral service held in a 12th century church northwest of London on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.
Liam's former pals came together to memorialize the late singer, who died on October 16, 2024 at the age of 31 after falling off of a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
In widely circulated photos, Zayn, Harry, Niall and Louis appeared gloomy and emotional.
Meanwhile, Liam's girlfriend Kate Cassidy who he was vacationing with in Argentine before his tragic death was also in attendance.
In addition to this, close friend of Liam, James Cordan also attended his funeral service.
The preliminary autopsy report of Liam revealed that his he sustained multiple "internal and external" injuries after accidentally falling from his hotel room's balcony.
It is pertinent to mention, this One Direction reunion marks band's first after parting ways in 2015.