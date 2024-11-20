Entertainment

Liam Payne son Bear breaks hearts with emotional tribute to his father's funeral

The One Direction alum died after falling multiple stories from a Hotel balcony in Argentina

  by Web Desk
  November 20, 2024
Liam Payne son Bear breaks hearts with emotional tribute to his father's funeral

Bear Payne paid an emotional tribute to his father, Liam Payne at the funeral.

On Wednesday, the former One Direction member was being laid to rest in a funeral in London following his death last month.

Payne fell to his death after falling multiple stories from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Bear, who Payne shares with Cheryl Tweedy, paid the touching tribute, as 'Daddy' was arranged with white roses and placed on view next to the church cemetery during the funeral service.

The Night Changes crooner’s parent also commemorated the service with a moving tribute, the red roses said "son" was placed by his parents.

A horse-drawn carriage came to the chapel carrying a dark blue casket with silver handles and covered with white flowers.

Notably, at Payne’s last service his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan were among those in attendance to bid farewell to Payne — who died on Oct. 16 at age 31.

Payne’s father Geoff and his mother Karen alongside music mogul Simon Cowell also attended the funeral.

