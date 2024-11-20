Liam Payne funeral: Girls Aloud' Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh support bandmate Cheryl 

As the One Direction star Liam Payne laid to rest on Wednesday, the Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh were among the first mourners to arrive at his funeral.
Roberts and Walsh, both wearing long black coats and dark sunglasses, hugged the mourners as they joined a crowd gathering outside the church.
The pair supported her bandmate Cheryl, who is a mother of Payne's 7-year-old son, at the service held in a 12th century church northwest of London, this afternoon.
Besides Girls Aloud bandmates, Pyane’s funeral also marked the reunion of One Direction band after it parted ways in 2015.
Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, all came together to bid final farewell to their fellow bandmate, looking somber and emotional in viral photos.
Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who dated the singer for two years up until his death, also arrived at his funeral wearing a black fur-collared coat and sunglasses alongside her pal Damian Hurle.
Moreover, James Cordan, Simon Jones were also in attendance.
To note, Liam Payne died on October 16, 2024 at the age of 31 after falling off from the third-storey balcony of CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.