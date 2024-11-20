Gabriel Macht to reprise Harvey Specter in ‘Suits’ spinoff

Harvey Specter is back!
Gabriel Macht, who brought iconic attorney Harvey Specter to life in the original Suits, is set to reprise the role in the NBC spinoff Suits LA.
Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Macht announced the exciting news with a video in which he appeared to be getting into costume as Specter.
“When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right.” He penned alongside the clip.
According to Deadline, Macht will appear in three episodes of the upcoming spinoff.
The announcement took the internet by storm with fans flooding his comment section.
One user wrote, “What tf are you trying to tell us?? WHAT. ARE. YOU. TRYING. TO. TELL. US. DAMN IT.”
While another noted, “MY HEART IS LITERALLY RACING RN WHAT DOES THIS MEAN.”
“SCREAMING IN MY ROOM RN welcome back HARVEY REGINALD SPECTER,” the third added.
The fourth commented, “Harvey in SuitsLA is the return we all needed.”
Although, the spinoff will take place in the same universe as the original, it will follow a new law firm in Los Angeles led by Ted Black.
Suits, created by Aaron Korsh, premiered on June 23, 2011, on the USA Network.