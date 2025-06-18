Miley Cyrus drops behind-the-scenes glimpses from her Paris Spotify show 

Miley Cyrus released exclusive glimpses of her iconic Spotify concert in Paris after releasing her new music album, Something Beautiful.
The 32-year-old American singer-songwriter turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, June 18, to share the never-before-seen moments of her Spotify show among her fans and well-wishers.
Miley kicked off her post with a stunning snapshot of herself from her electrifying performance, wearing a long gown, which she paired with matching shoes and a Louis Vuitton bag.
Spotify has confirmed the Flowers crooner's latest collaboration with the streaming platform for her anticipated performance in Paris last week.
According to the announcement, Miley has performed all of her soulful renditions, which have surpassed 1 billion on Spotify.
The Grammy-winning musician's performance marked the second collaboration of the streaming platform, as they initially teamed up with The Weekend last year.
Miley simply scribbled for her post, "Billions Club Live in Paris soundcheck @spotify."
Miley Cyrus' projects:
For those unaware, Miley Cyrus released her much-awaited ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30th, 2025, accompanied by a musical film of the same name, which she launched on June 6th.
She premiered her visual album film at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this month.
According to Rolling Stones, the film will then have one-night-only screenings in North American theaters on June 12, and internationally on June 27.